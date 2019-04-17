Tacoma Unit #1 Needs The Wolfpack’s Help

We recieved a very important email that we wanted to share with the Morning Wolfpack.

Hi,

My name is Sandra Kean-Wolfer. I am a long time member of the Tacoma Unit #1. The Tacoma Unit is an equestrian facility located in Spanaway, WA. This equine treasure has been around since 1945. They were originally located in Lakewood. Then in 1965 they relocated to Spanaway. This facility is rich in history. But its future is as of right now uncertain.

The Tacoma Unit has been the center of the horse show world in the Pacific Northwest for decades. This wonderful venue has touched the hearts of so many people. From world champion riders to beginning 4-H kids. People come from far and wide to watch the historic Tacoma Lariettes perform their iconic Black Light Drill Team show as well as to watch Regional Champion drill teams like Fire Storm and Rein N Rowdies perform at PNW Drill Meets hosted at the Tacoma Unit. The Tacoma Unit also hosts a variety of breed shows and zone shows. As well as Washington State High School Equestrian teams, 4-H clinics, and Pony Club shows.

What happened: You may or may not have heard that during the big snow storm we had in February, the excessive moisture from the snow revealed portions of the roof on the main indoor arena were failing. [Put technically, there was degradation of the red iron on the z-beam which has resulted in the bottom of the z-beam delaminating away from the girder.] Until the roof could be replaced the Tacoma Unit Board of Directors made the difficult decision to close the Main Event Arena. Safety of its members and show exhibitors being their number one priority. As a show venue this means a HUGE loss of income. The Tacoma Unit is a 501(c)(5) (EIN 23-7112564) nonprofit and this is beyond devastating. If funds are not raised or the Tacoma Unit itself cannot get a loan for the work, the Tacoma Unit will likely be forced to close. This would be horrible to not only the local Pierce County horse community but for the entire PNW horse community.

If you would like to help Tacoma Unit #1, please click here.