There Is Now A "Golden Girls" Cereal!

I am a HUGE fan of ‘The Golden Girls’! I still watch marathons of the show. I even joke that when I get older, me and my best friends will live in a house "Golden Girls’ style". Any product involving the girls, I’m all in!

However if they were going to come out with a ‘Golden Girls’ themed food you think it would’ve been a cheesecake, but nope. There is now ‘The Golden Girls’ Cereal. Funko is releasing a multigrain cereal, described as similar to Cheerios. You can find it at Target now.

BRB... Headed to Target to grab some cereal and milk...

Also something to look forward to…

A “Golden Girls” cook book is coming out in 2019.

- Emily Raines

(Source: Popsugar)