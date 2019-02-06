Thomas Rhett Hits The Streets Of Sesame

February 6, 2019
The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister

Thomas Rhett recently got to visit "Sesame Street" . . . AND sing with the cast.  To celebrate the show's 50th anniversary they sang "This Is My Street".

Tags: 
MWP
The Big Three
Thomas Rhett

