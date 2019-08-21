Throwdown 19 Artist Lauren Alaina Is Headed To DWTS!!!!

August 21, 2019
It’s official!!! Throwdown19 artist Lauren Alaina is headed to ‘Dancing With The Stars’!!!

I have a feeling Lauren might go pretty far this season. In fact, she could win it all. Her competition isn’t that strong. She is up against Bachelorette Hannah Brown, NFL player Ray Lewis, basketball player, Lamar Odom, actor James Van Der Beek, supermodel Christie Brinkley and a few others. I can’t vouch for Lauren’s dancing skills but her personality alone deserves the trophy.

 

Since the first episode of DWTS airs September 16th, it’s likely we will get to see her practice some of her moves on stage at Throwdown.

Don’t miss out on that!!! Get your tickets here.

 

