Top Baby Names Of 2018
November 28, 2018
The top 10 most popular girls names for 2018 are:
- Sophia
- Olivia
- Emma
- Ava
- Isabella
- Aria
- Riley
- Amelia
- Mia
- Layla**
* This is the 9th straight year that Sophia has been the #1 name.
** Layla was #11 last year. It bumps Zoe out of the top ten this year.
The top 10 most popular boys names for 2018 are:
- Jackson
- Liam
- Noah
- Aiden
- Caden
- Grayson
- Lucas
- Mason
- Oliver**
- Elijah
** This is the 6th straight year that Jackson has been the #1 name.
** Oliver was #11 last year, replacing Logan in the top ten this year.
See the top one hundred names here.