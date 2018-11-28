Top Baby Names Of 2018

November 28, 2018
The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister

The top 10 most popular girls names for 2018 are:

  1. Sophia
  2. Olivia
  3. Emma
  4. Ava
  5. Isabella
  6. Aria
  7. Riley
  8. Amelia
  9. Mia
  10. Layla**

* This is the 9th straight year that Sophia has been the #1 name.

** Layla was #11 last year. It bumps Zoe out of the top ten this year.

 

The top 10 most popular boys names for 2018 are:

  1. Jackson
  2. Liam
  3. Noah
  4. Aiden
  5. Caden
  6. Grayson
  7. Lucas
  8. Mason
  9. Oliver**
  10. Elijah

** This is the 6th straight year that Jackson has been the #1 name.

** Oliver was #11 last year, replacing Logan in the top ten this year.

 

See the top one hundred names here.

 

Tags: 
MWP
baby names
2018