Top Baby Names Of 2018

The top 10 most popular girls names for 2018 are:

Sophia Olivia Emma Ava Isabella Aria Riley Amelia Mia Layla**

* This is the 9th straight year that Sophia has been the #1 name.

** Layla was #11 last year. It bumps Zoe out of the top ten this year.

The top 10 most popular boys names for 2018 are:

Jackson Liam Noah Aiden Caden Grayson Lucas Mason Oliver** Elijah

** This is the 6th straight year that Jackson has been the #1 name.

** Oliver was #11 last year, replacing Logan in the top ten this year.

