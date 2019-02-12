TV Tuesday! What To Watch

Matt’s recommendation – The Punisher (Netflix – 2 seasons – 1 hour episodes) It’s definitely a guy show. Tons of violence. It’s a Marvel comic offshoot but not too comic bookie.

Emily’s recommendation – Friends From College (Netflix – 2 seasons – 30 min episodes) It’s for mature audiences. A lot of cussing and sexual topics. It’s pretty funny and an easy watch. Fred Savage and Robyn from HIMYM are in it.

Slow Joe’s recommendation – One Strange Rock (Netflix – 45 min episodes) A documentary narrated by Will Smith where astronauts tell stories about the earth through their perspective. Family friendly and very educational.

Listener recommendations -

Gaynor - Good Girls (Netflix) It's kind of like a female version of Breaking Bad. Kind of a little bit funny here in that too.

Amelie – Once Upon A Time (Netflix/ABC)

Sammie – Good Trouble (Freeform)

Kevin - Informer (Amazon Video) Show about British anti-terrorism task force recruiting criminal informants to infiltrate terrorist cells in London.

Amanda - Inside the Criminal Mind (Netflix) A docu-series about the most infamous serial killers in American history.

Be on the lookout for…. The Act on Hulu coming out 3/20. A series about Gypsy Blanchard and her toxic relationship with her mother.