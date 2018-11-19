This Week's MCM is Jimmie Allen
MCM = Music Crush Monday
November 19, 2018
This week's MCM (Music Crush Monday) goes to..... JIMMIE ALLEN!!!
Here is his debut single 'Best Shot'
- 'Best Shot' is not only Jimmie's debut song, it's also his first number one single!! It just reached the top of the couintry charts.
- When Jimmie stopped by the Wolf studios he revealed he actaully lived in his car for a few months when he moved to Nashville.
- Jimmie is a single Dad to a precious 4 year old little boy.