This Week's MCM is Jimmie Allen

MCM = Music Crush Monday

November 19, 2018
The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister

This week's MCM (Music Crush Monday) goes to..... JIMMIE ALLEN!!!

Here is his debut single 'Best Shot'

  • 'Best Shot' is not only Jimmie's debut song, it's also his first number one single!! It just reached the top of the couintry charts.
  • When Jimmie stopped by the Wolf studios he revealed he actaully lived in his car for a few months when he moved to Nashville.
  • Jimmie is a single Dad to a precious 4 year old little boy.

 

Tags: 
MWP
mcm
Jimmie Allen

