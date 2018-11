Justin Moore's new song 'The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home' might be the best song he's ever had. It is very touching and a great tribute to all those that have served in the military.

Video of Justin Moore - The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home (Lyric Video)

Justin joined the morning show to talk about his new song. You won't believe how long it wook to write it! He also told us when and where he was when he got the idea to write it.