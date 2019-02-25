What Does Matt Really Think About "The Notebook"??

Matt finally watched “The Notebook”!!! So what were his thoughts on the movie? He has decided to share his feelings about it through a poem…

A POEM TO THE NOTEBOOK

Let me tell you how my Saturday night was spent.

All by myself, with a movie I had to rent.

A movie about love, lies, and lust

Every woman I know said watching it was a must.

Which is why I stayed away from it at my pad,

After all, what guy wants to pay to be sad.

But I’m a man of my word, so watch it I did,

And here are my thoughts without being glib.

While I’m a fan of romance and love,

This movie didn’t exactly fit like a glove.

Ya see Emily forgot to mention that it was super corny,

Especially since Noah and Allie were fighting all the time and still horny.

And what about Allie? The rich girl who ends up hazy

How come nobody talks about how she’s totally crazy?

I mean I guess that’s part of the movie’s lore

But how exactly does Noah earn a living after the war?

So to wrap it up, about this hear thing

It had it’s moments, but they were few and far between.

So I can’t say I recommend unless you want to cry,

And if you do – it’s cheaper to stick a fork in your eye! ​