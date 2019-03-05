What I Learned This Year, Thanks To You!

March 5, 2019
The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister

March 5th marks my one year mark here at the Wolf. Over the past year I have learned a lot of things both personally and professionally. Here are the biggest things I take away from the past 12 months.

  • There are some serious country music fans here!
  • Hiking is a part of most people’s lives.
  • I can tell you the pros/cons of most of the dating apps.
  • The weather here is not as bad as people say. In the summer it is perfect!!
  • There is no such thing as a “parking deck”. It’s a “parking garage”
  • Traffic is terrible!!
  • The city is a lot hiller than I thought.
  • The Morning Wolf Pack and especially Matt and Slow Joe have my back. (*cough* #ByeKurt *cough*)
  • How to be 100% independent.
  • That you have to put yourself out there and make friends where you live.
  • You need a good raincoat, not umbrella.
  • That moving here was the best decision I’ve ever made!

Thank you to all of you that have supported me this past year. I can’t wait to continue to grow and make great memories with you!!

- Emily Raines

 

