What Is The Most Creative Boat Name?

June 21, 2019
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister

What is the most clever boat name??

  • Don't Panic (written upside down)
  • job site - Robert from Sequim
  • Salty Test Tackles
  • Boats and rows
  • Kaitlyn’s Tuition
  • Knotty girl
  • Our boat is named D.I.N.K "duel income, no kids"
  • Step dads was sea duecer
  • "dip ship"
  • Usain boat
  • Our boat is a pontoon and we own pugs. Boats name is pugtoonya
  • Aqua-Holic
  • The Dog House - Heidi
  • Yeah buoy
  • My boyfriend named his boat "Hiatus" so when he would go boating instead of with he could say "I'm on hiatus"
  • My sister and brother in law told The their 4 kids the boat was named after one of them....name of the boat is Favorite Child
  • Unsinkable 2
  • Sick Day – Steve
  • Pier Pressure -Rhonda
  • Piece of ship. My buddy fishing boat. My names Serenity from Arlington
  • Thallytholdtheathellsbythetheathore - Jake in Arlington.
  • Grandpa and uncle both were named Richard. So the boat was named par-a-dicks. I remember grandma on the CB radio calling out to the boys, base to pair a dicks! Do you read.
  • Taj Ma-hull
  • Costa Lottta - Linda Everett
  • Doctor's Orders, Ships N Giggles - Heidi and Steve in marysville
  • Karen's Nemesis - Joy from Tacoma
  • It's Five O'clock Somewhere - Leslie in Seattle
  • Axiom -- because it is our first boat
  • My friend's wife was scared of water / boats and her name was Felicia so the boat was named bye Felicia
  • We had a racing sailboat we named FNAR....because when you're out in the Puget sound racing things happen, FOR NO APPARENT REASON!!!
  • My buddy is a veterinarian and his boats name was “the vet Cheque”
  • Sea Weasel
  • Play n' hookie was my parents boat name
  • Sea hagg
  • B'YACHT
