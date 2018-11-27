What Is Your Neighborhood’s Nickname??

**** Others are not allowed to make fun of where you live, however you are. That being said… all nicknames were sent in by listeners from that city or town.

Aberdeen = scaberdeen

Anacortes cantaffordisss

Arlington= A-Town

Auburn = Auburnt

Belfair = The Green Mile or Beltucky

Bremerton = Bummerton

Covington = the Cov or Cov town

Edmonds = Deadmonds

Enumclaw = enumscratch or The Claw

Everett = Ever-rott

Federal Way = Feddy Watts

Lakewood = Lakehood

Lynnwood = Lynnhood

Marysville = Smellsville

Oak harbor = Oak Town

Ocean Shores = opensores

Orting = Snorting

Port Orchard = Port Torcher

Poulsbo = P'Bo or Ptown

Puyallup = Puke It All Up

Shelton = Skelton

Smokey Point = Smokey Joint

Snohomish = Snoho

Spanaway = spun-away

Spokane = spocompton

Sumner = scumner

Tacoma = Tacompton or T town

White Center = rat city

Woodinville = wine country or wootown

Yakima = Crackima

