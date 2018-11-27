What Is Your Neighborhood’s Nickname??

November 27, 2018
The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister

**** Others are not allowed to make fun of where you live, however you are. That being said… all nicknames were sent in by listeners from that city or town.

  • Aberdeen = scaberdeen
  • Anacortes cantaffordisss
  • Arlington= A-Town
  • Auburn = Auburnt
  • Belfair = The Green Mile or Beltucky
  • Bremerton = Bummerton
  • Covington = the Cov or Cov town
  • Edmonds = Deadmonds
  • Enumclaw = enumscratch or The Claw
  • Everett = Ever-rott
  • Federal Way = Feddy Watts
  • Lakewood = Lakehood
  • Lynnwood = Lynnhood
  • Marysville = Smellsville
  • Oak harbor = Oak Town
  • Ocean Shores = opensores
  • Orting = Snorting
  • Port Orchard = Port Torcher
  • Poulsbo = P'Bo or Ptown
  • Puyallup = Puke It All Up
  • Shelton = Skelton
  • Smokey Point = Smokey Joint
  • Snohomish = Snoho
  • Spanaway = spun-away
  • Spokane = spocompton
  • Sumner = scumner
  • Tacoma = Tacompton or T town
  • White Center = rat city
  • Woodinville = wine country or wootown
  • Yakima = Crackima

 

If you would like to add to the list, let us know on Twitter (@morningwolfem or @morningwolfmatt). You can also email [email protected]

 

