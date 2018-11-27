What Is Your Neighborhood’s Nickname??
November 27, 2018
**** Others are not allowed to make fun of where you live, however you are. That being said… all nicknames were sent in by listeners from that city or town.
- Aberdeen = scaberdeen
- Anacortes cantaffordisss
- Arlington= A-Town
- Auburn = Auburnt
- Belfair = The Green Mile or Beltucky
- Bremerton = Bummerton
- Covington = the Cov or Cov town
- Edmonds = Deadmonds
- Enumclaw = enumscratch or The Claw
- Everett = Ever-rott
- Federal Way = Feddy Watts
- Lakewood = Lakehood
- Lynnwood = Lynnhood
- Marysville = Smellsville
- Oak harbor = Oak Town
- Ocean Shores = opensores
- Orting = Snorting
- Port Orchard = Port Torcher
- Poulsbo = P'Bo or Ptown
- Puyallup = Puke It All Up
- Shelton = Skelton
- Smokey Point = Smokey Joint
- Snohomish = Snoho
- Spanaway = spun-away
- Spokane = spocompton
- Sumner = scumner
- Tacoma = Tacompton or T town
- White Center = rat city
- Woodinville = wine country or wootown
- Yakima = Crackima
