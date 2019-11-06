What Is Your Town Famous For?
November 6, 2019
Every town is famous for something. What is your town famous for???
- Buckley - Log Show (Danny)
- Enumclaw – Best burrito in the state at Pita’s Taqueria
- Forks – Twilight
- Issaquah – Salmon Days
- Lake Stevens – Chris Pratt (Mary)
- Leavenworth - Octoberfest
- Monroe - The Prison (Scott)
- Mount Vernon – Tulip Festival
- Olympia - Olympia coffee roasters company
- Orting - "small town, big view" of mt. Rainer (Gordon)
- Port Townsend - Officer and a gentleman was filmed here
- Poulsbo – Sluys Bakery
- Puyallup – State Fair (Travis)
- Sedro Woolley - Logger Rodeo (Corrin)
- Sequim – Lavender (Katie)
- Shelton – Christmas Trees (Cristy)
- Snohomish - Pilchuck Drive in (Hannah)
- Spokane – Where Father’s Day started
- Stanwood – Haunted Hotel Saloon
- Tacoma - Tacoma aroma (Landon)
- West Seattle - Alki Beach