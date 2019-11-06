What Is Your Town Famous For?

November 6, 2019
Every town is famous for something. What is your town famous for???

 

  • Buckley - Log Show (Danny)
  • Enumclaw – Best burrito in the state at Pita’s Taqueria
  • Forks – Twilight
  • Issaquah – Salmon Days
  • Lake Stevens – Chris Pratt (Mary)
  • Leavenworth - Octoberfest
  • Monroe - The Prison (Scott)
  • Mount Vernon – Tulip Festival
  • Olympia - Olympia coffee roasters company
  • Orting - "small town, big view" of mt. Rainer  (Gordon)
  • Port Townsend - Officer and a gentleman was filmed here
  • Poulsbo – Sluys Bakery
  • Puyallup – State Fair (Travis)
  • Sedro Woolley - Logger Rodeo (Corrin)
  • Sequim – Lavender (Katie)
  • Shelton – Christmas Trees (Cristy)
  • Snohomish - Pilchuck Drive in (Hannah)
  • Spokane – Where Father’s Day started
  • Stanwood – Haunted Hotel Saloon
  • Tacoma - Tacoma aroma (Landon)
  • West Seattle - Alki Beach
