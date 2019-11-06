Every town is famous for something. What is your town famous for???

Buckley - Log Show (Danny)

- Log Show (Danny) E numclaw – Best burrito in the state at Pita’s Taqueria

– Best burrito in the state at Pita’s Taqueria Forks – Twilight

– Twilight Issaquah – Salmon Days

– Salmon Days Lake Stevens – Chris Pratt (Mary)

– Chris Pratt (Mary) Leavenworth - Octoberfest

- Octoberfest Monroe - The Prison (Scott)

- The Prison (Scott) Mount Vernon – Tulip Festival

– Tulip Festival Olympia - Olympia coffee roasters company

Olympia coffee roasters company Orting - "small town, big view" of mt. Rainer (Gordon)

- "small town, big view" of mt. Rainer (Gordon) P ort Townsend - Officer and a gentleman was filmed here

- Officer and a gentleman was filmed here Poulsbo – Sluys Bakery

– Sluys Bakery Puyallup – State Fair (Travis)

– State Fair (Travis) Sedro Woolley - Logger Rodeo (Corrin)

- Logger Rodeo (Corrin) Sequim – Lavender (Katie)

– Lavender (Katie) Shelton – Christmas Trees (Cristy)

– Christmas Trees (Cristy) Snohomish - Pilchuck Drive in (Hannah)

- Pilchuck Drive in (Hannah) Spokane – Where Father’s Day started

– Where Father’s Day started Stanwood – Haunted Hotel Saloon

– Haunted Hotel Saloon Tacoma - Tacoma aroma (Landon)

- Tacoma aroma (Landon) West Seattle - Alki Beach