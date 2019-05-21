What's a normal thing to do at 3pm, but creepy to do at 3am? Here are the Morning Wolfpack's answers -

Hearing a child laugh outside

Digging holes in the backyard

Our neighbor cuts logs with a axe and while you hear the wood cracking he's laughing like a mad man

Hearing coyotes howling at 3pm is not as creepy as waking up at 3am and hearing them howling, it sounds like something straight out of a horror movie - Sierra from Fircrest

Knocking on someone's front door

The sound of a chain saw running -Brenden from Snohomish.

Taking out the trash

Standing in the middle of a room at 3 am is creepy. My husband occasionally sleep walks. I found him once just standing there in the middle of the room Sarah – Kirkland

Swinging on a swing set alone

A mouse/rat scratching in a wall near you. Corey

Laying on the beach in a bathing suit

Liking a picture on someone's social media who you are attracted to.

The Ice cream truck driving down the street – Lisa – Auburn

Christmas caroling