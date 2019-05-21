What's a normal thing to do at 3pm, but creepy to do at 3am?
May 21, 2019
What's a normal thing to do at 3pm, but creepy to do at 3am? Here are the Morning Wolfpack's answers -
- Hearing a child laugh outside
- Digging holes in the backyard
- Our neighbor cuts logs with a axe and while you hear the wood cracking he's laughing like a mad man
- Hearing coyotes howling at 3pm is not as creepy as waking up at 3am and hearing them howling, it sounds like something straight out of a horror movie - Sierra from Fircrest
- Knocking on someone's front door
- The sound of a chain saw running -Brenden from Snohomish.
- Taking out the trash
- Standing in the middle of a room at 3 am is creepy. My husband occasionally sleep walks. I found him once just standing there in the middle of the room Sarah – Kirkland
- Swinging on a swing set alone
- A mouse/rat scratching in a wall near you. Corey
- Laying on the beach in a bathing suit
- Liking a picture on someone's social media who you are attracted to.
- The Ice cream truck driving down the street – Lisa – Auburn
- Christmas caroling