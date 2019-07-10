What's The Worst Movie Ever???
July 10, 2019
According to the ladies in the Morning Wolfpack, these are the movies you should NEVER watch because they are terrible!!!
- Royal Tennenbaums – Michele
- Gease 2 - Heather
- Get Shorty
- Anchorman 2 – Emily
- Movie 43 – Susy The Trucker
- All Is Lost - Tamara
- Blair Witch Project - Sara
- Lake Placid
- Cabin Boy - Oma in Lynnwood
- Year one BC
- Napoleon Dynomite
- Howard the Duck- Joan
- Soul Plane
- How To Be
- Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides - Heather
- Pee Wees Big Adventure
- From Dusk To Dawn - Stephanie
- Winters Tale
- Sharknado
- Old school
- The Cook, the Thief, his Wife, and her Lover - Kristen
- The Beach
- Reservoir Dogs - Leslie
- Buried
- Bug
- Tusk - Daysha
- Street Fighter
- Cloverfield – Anna from Marysville
- Crank - Ashley from Massachusetts
- Gotti – Becky in Bellvue
- Bridge to Terabithia
- Gone Fishin' - Patti
- Second Act
- Open Water - Meagan
- Garbage Pail Kids
- Brazil – Linda in Seattle
- Night at the Roxbury – Amber
- Master of Disguise
- Millennium Man - Melissa
- Fantastic 4
- Avatar the last airbender
- Beast of Burden with Harry Potter