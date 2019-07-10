What's The Worst Movie Ever???

According to the ladies in the Morning Wolfpack, these are the movies you should NEVER watch because they are terrible!!!

Royal Tennenbaums – Michele

Gease 2 - Heather

Get Shorty

Anchorman 2 – Emily

Movie 43 – Susy The Trucker

All Is Lost - Tamara

Blair Witch Project - Sara

Lake Placid

Cabin Boy - Oma in Lynnwood

Year one BC

Napoleon Dynomite

Howard the Duck- Joan

Soul Plane

How To Be

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides - Heather

Pee Wees Big Adventure

From Dusk To Dawn - Stephanie

Winters Tale

Sharknado

Old school

The Cook, the Thief, his Wife, and her Lover - Kristen

The Beach

Reservoir Dogs - Leslie

Buried

Bug

Tusk - Daysha

Street Fighter

Cloverfield – Anna from Marysville

Crank - Ashley from Massachusetts

Gotti – Becky in Bellvue

Bridge to Terabithia

Gone Fishin' - Patti

Second Act

Open Water - Meagan

Garbage Pail Kids

Brazil – Linda in Seattle

Night at the Roxbury – Amber

Master of Disguise

Millennium Man - Melissa

Fantastic 4

Avatar the last airbender

Beast of Burden with Harry Potter