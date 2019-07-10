What's The Worst Movie Ever???

July 10, 2019
According to the ladies in the Morning Wolfpack, these are the movies you should NEVER watch because they are terrible!!!

 

  • Royal Tennenbaums – Michele
  • Gease 2 - Heather
  • Get Shorty
  • Anchorman 2 – Emily
  • Movie 43 – Susy The Trucker
  • All Is Lost - Tamara
  • Blair Witch Project - Sara
  • Lake Placid
  • Cabin Boy - Oma in Lynnwood
  • Year one BC
  • Napoleon Dynomite
  • Howard the Duck- Joan
  • Soul Plane
  • How To Be
  • Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides - Heather
  • Pee Wees Big Adventure
  • From Dusk To Dawn - Stephanie
  • Winters Tale
  • Sharknado
  • Old school
  • The Cook, the Thief, his Wife, and her Lover - Kristen
  • The Beach
  • Reservoir Dogs - Leslie
  • Buried
  • Bug
  • Tusk - Daysha
  • Street Fighter
  • Cloverfield – Anna from Marysville
  • Crank - Ashley from Massachusetts
  • Gotti – Becky in Bellvue
  • Bridge to Terabithia
  • Gone Fishin' - Patti
  • Second Act
  • Open Water - Meagan
  • Garbage Pail Kids
  • Brazil – Linda in Seattle
  • Night at the Roxbury – Amber
  • Master of Disguise
  • Millennium Man - Melissa
  • Fantastic 4
  • Avatar the last airbender
  • Beast of Burden with Harry Potter
