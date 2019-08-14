Where is the best BBQ and sweet tea in Washington??
Fight The Freeze
August 14, 2019
In our attempt to fight the Seattle freeze we ask those new to the area to call in and get help from our local Morning Wolfpack.
Theresa just moved here from Texas and wanted to know where to get the best BBQ and sweet tea?
The Morning Wolfpack’s answer is…
- MOST POPULAR RESPONSE - Jacks bbq in SODO
- SECOND MOST POPULAR - Branks BBQ in Sumner! Best sweet tea
- Jeff's BBQ in Marysville!!!!!!! Hands down, she won't be let down. They were rated number 1 too!!!!! And he, Jeff even caters to Seahawks too!!!!
- Warthog BBQ in Fife and Tacoma
- Brileys bbq and grill on Bothell way! To die for!! Kassie from Kirkland
- Warthog BBQ in Parkland
- cask and trotter bbq in south lake union and Lynnwood. Whiteys bbq in La Conner Danny's bbq in Silverdale
- Caveman Kitchen in Kent
- BBQ 2 U in Gig Harbor. Southern style is awesome
- Drunky's bbq in Fremont is some of the best you can find without leaving seattle. Plus tables you get to sit with strangers
- Ranch house bbq! My absolutely favorite place for bbq!
- The Boar's Nest Bitterroot BBQ
- Jeff's Texas style bbq in Marysville is amazing - Amanda from Arlington
- Cedar river bbq in Renton
- Dixie BBQ in Bellevue!
- BBQ Pete’s in Kent – Cindy
- Thurms BBQ in Tacoma
- Southern kitchen in Tacoma
- Lil Reds BBQ
- Aloha BBQ in Westport, Wa it's a drive but worth it for the food
- Dickeys BBQ, which have multiple locations
- Gabriel's Fire, in Mountlake Terrace.
- Pecos Pit bbq on 1st ave seattle it's good and sloppy get there early they run out
Help us continue to ‘Fight The Freeze’ every Wednesday at 7:30am!