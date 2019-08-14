Where is the best BBQ and sweet tea in Washington??

In our attempt to fight the Seattle freeze we ask those new to the area to call in and get help from our local Morning Wolfpack.

Theresa just moved here from Texas and wanted to know where to get the best BBQ and sweet tea?

The Morning Wolfpack’s answer is…

MOST POPULAR RESPONSE - Jacks bbq in SODO

SECOND MOST POPULAR - Branks BBQ in Sumner! Best sweet tea

Jeff's BBQ in Marysville!!!!!!! Hands down, she won't be let down. They were rated number 1 too!!!!! And he, Jeff even caters to Seahawks too!!!!

Warthog BBQ in Fife and Tacoma

Brileys bbq and grill on Bothell way! To die for!! Kassie from Kirkland

Warthog BBQ in Parkland

cask and trotter bbq in south lake union and Lynnwood. Whiteys bbq in La Conner Danny's bbq in Silverdale

Caveman Kitchen in Kent

BBQ 2 U in Gig Harbor. Southern style is awesome

Drunky's bbq in Fremont is some of the best you can find without leaving seattle. Plus tables you get to sit with strangers

Ranch house bbq! My absolutely favorite place for bbq!

The Boar's Nest Bitterroot BBQ

Jeff's Texas style bbq in Marysville is amazing - Amanda from Arlington

Cedar river bbq in Renton

Dixie BBQ in Bellevue!

BBQ Pete’s in Kent – Cindy

Thurms BBQ in Tacoma

Southern kitchen in Tacoma

Lil Reds BBQ

Sorry i forgot.. Caveman Kitchen came from Anna from Bremerton

Aloha BBQ in Westport, Wa it's a drive but worth it for the food

Dickeys BBQ, which have multiple locations

Gabriel's Fire, in Mountlake Terrace.

Pecos Pit bbq on 1st ave seattle it's good and sloppy get there early they run out

