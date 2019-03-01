Who Knew So Much Was Going On This Much?
There is a ton going on this month so go ahead and add these events to your calendar…
March 5th - Mardi Gras
March 8th - International Women's Day
Maren Morris releases next album “Girl”
March 10th - Daylight Saving Time officially begins. Make sure you changes your clocks.
March 11th - National Napping Day
March 14th – Pi Day (3.14)
March 15th - Chase Rice concert at Showbox Sodo
March 16th - Monster Jam at CenturyLink Field
March 17th - St. Patrick's Day
March 19th - March Madness gets under way. This year's tournament starts on March 19th and runs through April 8th.
March 20th - The first day of spring!!
March 22nd - Maren Morris concert at Showbox Sodo
March 23rd - National Puppy Day
March 27th - Brett Young is teaming with Boyz II Men for a new episode of “CMT Crossroads”
March 28th – The Mariners take on the Red Sox for opening day at the newly renamed T-Mobile Park
Brothers Osborne concert at Showbox Sodo
March 29th – Jake Owen releases next album “Greetings From ...Jake”
March 31st - Brett Young concert Showbox Sodo