Who Knew So Much Was Going On This Much?

There is a ton going on this month so go ahead and add these events to your calendar…

March 5th - Mardi Gras

March 8th - International Women's Day

Maren Morris releases next album “Girl”

March 10th - Daylight Saving Time officially begins. Make sure you changes your clocks.

March 11th - National Napping Day

March 14th – Pi Day (3.14)

March 15th - Chase Rice concert at Showbox Sodo

March 16th - Monster Jam at CenturyLink Field

March 17th - St. Patrick's Day

March 19th - March Madness gets under way. This year's tournament starts on March 19th and runs through April 8th.

March 20th - The first day of spring!!

March 22nd - Maren Morris concert at Showbox Sodo

March 23rd - National Puppy Day

March 27th - Brett Young is teaming with Boyz II Men for a new episode of “CMT Crossroads”

March 28th – The Mariners take on the Red Sox for opening day at the newly renamed T-Mobile Park

Brothers Osborne concert at Showbox Sodo

March 29th – Jake Owen releases next album “Greetings From ...Jake”

March 31st - Brett Young concert Showbox Sodo