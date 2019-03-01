Who Knew So Much Was Going On This Much?

March 1, 2019
The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister

There is a ton going on this month so go ahead and add these events to your calendar…

 

March 5th - Mardi Gras

March 8th - International Women's Day

            Maren Morris releases next album “Girl”

March 10th - Daylight Saving Time officially begins. Make sure you changes your clocks.

March 11th - National Napping Day

March 14th – Pi Day (3.14)

                     Chase Rice concert at Showbox Sodo

March 15th - Chase Rice concert at Showbox Sodo

March 16th - Monster Jam at CenturyLink Field

March 17th - St. Patrick's Day

March 19th - March Madness gets under way.  This year's tournament starts on March 19th and runs through April 8th.

March 20th - The first day of spring!!

March 22nd - Maren Morris concert at Showbox Sodo

March 23rd - National Puppy Day

                    Maren Morris concert at Showbox Sodo

March 27th - Brett Young is teaming with Boyz II Men for a new episode of “CMT Crossroads”

March 28th – The Mariners take on the Red Sox for opening day at the newly renamed T-Mobile Park

                      Brothers Osborne concert at Showbox Sodo

March 29th – Jake Owen releases next album “Greetings From ...Jake”

March 31st - Brett Young concert Showbox Sodo

 

Tags: 
MWP
March

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday March 1st, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday February 28th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday February 27th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday February 26th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday February 25th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday February 22nd, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes