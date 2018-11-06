Will your name be popular in 2028?

Looks like the names Emily, Matt, and Joe will not be very popular in the year 2028. The name Matthew doesn’t show up on the list until #115. Emily doesn't even make it in the top 200. Joe is the most popular coming in at #84.This is according to the website Nameberry.com. They have put together a list of the baby names that will be popular in 2028. To put together the list they looked at current trends and past patterns of how names go in and out of style.

The most popular baby girl names in 2028 -

Charlotte Amelia Harper Emma Olivia Evelyn Mia Aria Ava Sofia

The most popular baby booy names in 2028 -

Liam Mateo Maverick Noah Lincoln Lucas Henry Theodore Jaxon Oliver

To find out where your name falls on the list click here.

(Today)