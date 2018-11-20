You Have To Try My Moms Thanksgiving Recipes

My Mom's Thanksgiving dinner is my favorite meal of the year! Although it's all delicious, there are 3 things she makes that really stand out...

Hungarian Green Beans - Theses are absolutely delicious. Even your pickiest "I hate green vegetables" eater will gobble these up.

11/2# green beans cut in 1" pieces

1/2 tsp salt

6 sl bacon

2 Tbs flour

1 tsp white vinegar

2/3 cup sour cream

1 med onion finely chpd

Cook green beans in 11/2 c water til tender. Reserve liquid. Fry bacon til crisp, remove.Fry onion in bacon drippings until tender. Stir in flour and vinegar. Gradually stir in reserved liquid from beans. Stir til thick and smooth. Stir in beans, crumbled bacon and sour cream. Remove from heat, cover and let stand 5 minutes before serving.



Cranberry Relish - This takes a little more time then opening the can and plopping out the cranberry sauce with the ridges still on it, but it is worth it.

1 orange,quartered and seeded

1/2 lemon, halved and seeded

1 yellow delicious apple,peeled, cored, and quartered

1(12 oz) pkg fresh cranberries

1(12oz) jar raspberry preserves

1 cup sugar

Position knife blade in food processor bowl; add orange and lemon and process until finely chopped. remove fruit. Reposition blade in processor bowl and add remaining ingredients. Process until apple and cranberries are coarsely chopped. Combine fruit mixes, mixing well. Chill before serving.



Emily's Ambrosia Salad - I love this salad (hence the name). It's especially good to serve if you are going to have a lot of kids at your Thanksgiving. They will love it!

2 small cans mandarin oranges, drained

1 16 oz can crushed pineapple, drained

1 small jar maraschino cherries, drained and chopped

1 cup chopped pecans

1 cup shredded coconut(optional)

3 cups miniature marshmallows

1 container cool whip

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 large pkg cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup confectioners sugar

Combine cool whip,mayo,cream cheese,and sugar in large bowl. Beat until thoroughly blended. Stir in other ingredients. Chill at least two hours.



If you end up trying one of these recipes, let me know what you think...

Enjoy!!

- Emily Raines

P.S. Thanks to my Mom for sharing her recipes!!!