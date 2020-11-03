Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley shares how he handles anxiety and worry

"Worry can get the best of you."

November 3, 2020
Pepper
Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line

Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images

Categories: 
Country

Between the election cycle and the pandemic, a lot of us are feeling stressed and anxious, including the boys of Florida Georgia Line

“I think we both have found a lot of peace of mind and body and soul and everything in exercise, workin’ out, yoga, trying to stay active," muses Brian Kelley in a statement from the duo's label. "Definitely think that helps out with worrying and just getting, maybe a little anxious. 

Listen Live Now on 100.7 The Wolf

"I used to beat myself up about worrying some, and I’ve gotten better about it, but I think when you’re thankful for the things you have and the things that matter there is a little bit of a good worry because you don’t want to lose that," he continues. "You wanna keep working hard. 

"But when you get that bad worry, it’s good to go for a run and stay active, call a friend, call someone you need. But worry can get the best of you. It’s a daily fight but you’ve just gotta trust God, trust yourself and get out there and get it.”

Tags: 
Florida Georgia Line
Listen Live

Recent Podcast Audio
Share Your Salary - Level 3 Aerospace Fabricator Becka - 11-4-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Metal Scrapyard Accounts Payable and Benefits Manager Krista - 11-3-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Post Surgical Nurse Katie - 11-2-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Pharmaceutical Company Medical Science Liaison Rachel - 10-30-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Oil Refinery Security Guard Brian - 10-29-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Elevator Technician Michael - 10-28-20 Share Your Salary
View More Episodes