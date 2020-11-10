Lady A's Dave Haywood has a special appreciation for our military

As we celebrate Veterans this week, Dave Haywood of Lady A is reflecting on what their service means to him.

“I have a lot of family members who served and are currently serving," he shares in a statement from the trio's label. "And I was just speaking with my cousin who’s stationed in Virginia Beach, and not only is he a nurse in the Navy but he also got called up to New York City to be on the front lines for the coronavirus.

"And he is such a brave, brave guy and that kind of sacrifice is unlike anything I’ve ever seen," he adds. "It really puts things in perspective when you realize how many people are standing out there fighting for us to have our day today freedoms. Those are the ones that we owe it all to.

"And, you know, both of my grandfathers served and so there’s not a day that goes by I don’t think about my family members that are serving in that have served and how much I appreciate that sacrifice.”