Rascal Flatts' Jay DeMarcus shares musical memories of his late father

Our hearts go out to Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts and his family, following his announcement last week that his father had passed away after a lengthy illness.

“My dad was always musical," Jay recalls in a statement from his label. "So, the bond that we’ve always shared that has kept us close is music and we play music together.

"I tried to go back, not so much in the last couple of years because his health has been deteriorating," he continues. "But I would go back and play some little clubs with him with his band that he had back in the late 70s. And it was a way for me to stay connected to my father and share that bond with him.

"There is a lot about my father that I will always cherish and love.”