© Alexander Raths | Dreamstime.com

Pringles Made Thanksgiving Dinner In Chip Form

By: MEL

November 7, 2018

I'm not sure how good your memory is for the ups and downs of the potato chip industry, but mine is weirdly good.  

Related: John Legend, Martina McBride, and More Join Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Lineup

So I remember last year Pringles made chips with different Thanksgiving dinner flavors, but just as a test; they weren't for sale. 

So I'm happy to say the test must've gone well because this year, they're actually selling them.

You can get a pack of three flavors - turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie for $15 at KelloggStore.com.  

As far as we know, the chips won't be in stores, so that's how you'll have to get 'em. 

 

Tags: 
thanksgiving
Pringles

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack - Wednesday November 7th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Tuesday November 6th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
Lunch Party: So That's How Male Country Stars Get Into Tight Fittin' Jeans DeeLee and Wingo's Lunch Party
Lunch Party Discovers How Country Stars Get Into Them Skin Tight Jeans DeeLee and Wingo's Lunch Party
The Morning Wolfpack - Monday November 5th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
Lunch Party Discovers How Country Stars Get Into Them Skin Tight Jeans DeeLee and Wingo's Lunch Party
View More Episodes