Submit Your Question for an 'Ask Me Anything' With Maren Morris

Plus, join us Thursday for a very special Facebook Live with Maren herself

March 3, 2019

With Maren Morris getting ready to release her sophomore album, GIRL, this Friday, we thought we'd invite you to have a little GIRL-talk with the country superstar just before the album drops.

That's right, this Thursday, March 7, the GRAMMY winning singer/songwriter is stopping by our place for an exclusive 'Ask Me Anything' interview. And since we don't want to stick to the standard questions, we figured we'd just ask Maren all of your questions.

So, fill out the form below to ask Maren anything and then be sure to tune into our Facebook page this Thursday.     

Remember to head to our Facebook page on Thursday for an completely unflitered Facebook Live AMA with Maren Morris.

