A Few Of My Favorite Things - Day 1

I have been using NARS Bronzing Powder for years. It is actually the only thing I use as a foundation/powder. It won’t clog your pores and it lasts all day! It has just enough color that I don’t look pale in these Seattle winters. My go to color in Laguna. If I want to add a little more color, I pair it with their blush. You can get the bronzing powder at Ulta for $40. It's a little pricey but totally worth it. I have found though, if you keep an eye out at Marshalls or TJ Maxx you can find it for a discount!! This will make the perfect stocking stuffer for someone in your life or you!

- Emily Raines