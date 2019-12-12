A Few Of My Favorite Things - Day 2

My go-to shoes all winter long are my Sperry Duck Boots. As you can tell from the picture, they are worn in. I do wear them almost every day so they actually hold up really well. They keep your feet warm and dry. They are cute enough to wear with a ton of outfits. Plus, they come in a ton of different colors and designs. They are a little pricier, up to $120, but totally worth it!! You will wear them year after year. I actually got mine at DSW for cheaper, so I would recommend looking there first.