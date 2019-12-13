A Few Of My Favorite Things - Day 3

I carry all my stress in my neck and shoulders. I get so knotted up that it leads to migraines. I had been looking for a good massager for a while and finally settled on a MaxKare Back and Neck Massage Pillow with Heat. I got it on Amazon for about $35. This is on the cheaper end of the price range massagers like this cost. I can tell you from personal experience there is no need to pay more! I love the MaxKare. It provides enough pressure to get my muscles loose. All you have to do it lay down on it, so you can use it while watching TV. I have let others try it and I haven’t found a single person that didn’t love it. This is the perfect “WEgift”. You get it for your significant other, but you get to use it too!

- Emily Raines