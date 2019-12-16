A Few Of My Favorite Things - Day 4

When I discovered Spanx made pants a few years ago, my life changed. They are literally the only thing I wear. I have at least 10 pairs now. I have every color and style, including jeans. The pants not only feel great but make you look great. They suck in, tuck, and lift everything. Every person I have talked to that has some, loves them. I even noticed Carly Pearce was wearing a pair at Hometown19! They run a little expensive but TOTALLY worth it! The only warning I have is that they are addicting. You will want a pair in every style.