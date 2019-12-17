A Few Of My Favorite Things - Day 5

I am an avid reader, so people are always asking me for book recommendations. I have three go-to books I always start with.

If you are looking for nonfiction – Brain On Fire by Susannah Cahalan

It follows the author’s battle with a rare diseases that was misdiagnosed. It is a quick read. Not only is it educational, it is fascinating.

If you are looking for crime fiction/thriller – Gone For Good by Harlan Coben

Harlan Coben is a great author and you can’t really go wrong with any of his books. Gone For Good is my favorite of his. There are twists and turns in this book you won’t see coming. Once you pick it up, you won’t want to put it down.

If you are looking for a lighter fiction/local – Firefly Lane – Kristin Hannah

Kristin Hannah’s ‘Firefly Lane’ is one of my favorite books!! The coolest part of this book is that it takes place here. It follows two teenage girls and their friendship as they grow into women. It starts in Snohomish and ends on Bainbridge. In between it goes through UW campus and Pike Place. I do have to warn you, have some tissues ready for the ending. There is a sequel, ‘Fly Away’, if you want to grab both.

- Emily Raines