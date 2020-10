Kraft Heinz just released a 3 in 1 game pack based on Kraft Mac and Cheese . . . Heinz Ketchup . . . and Jell-O. The first two are dice games and the third is a card slapping game. And their game boxes look like the food packaging.

The three-pack of games is only being sold at Target for $20.