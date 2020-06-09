A New Hot Cheeto!!!

June 9, 2020
If you love Cheetos Flamin’ Hot but wish they were hotter you are in luck. You can now enjoy Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Pepper Puffs. Fritolay says it’s the hottest product in their lineup. Make sure you have a drink with you when you try them, just in case. If you are up to the challenge, you can find them in Walmart.

-- WARNING -- @fritolay is claiming this is the hottest product in the frito-lay portfolio in the US. I’m sorry, but I disagree. Seems about as hot as flaming hot Cheeto puffs. I think the flaming hot chipotle ranch Cheetos were hotter than these. These aren’t bad, and you should definitely pick some up, but they’re not that hot. Found at @walmart . . . . #cheetos #flaminghotcheetos #pepperpuffs #walmartfinds #hot #notreallyhotthough #chips #spicy #snacks #carbs #junkfood #junkfoodfinds #sanantonio #texas #satx #foodscription

A post shared by Jeff Foster (@foodscription) on

