Are You Really In A Relationship??
How to tell if you and your partner are "official"
September 30, 2020
A new survey asked what counts as "being in a relationship".
More than 50% of people say if you answer “yes” to the following, you are in a relationship.
- You refer to them as your partner.
- Dating for six months or more.
- You've agreed not to date other people.
- If you call them your boyfriend or girlfriend.
- You've both said "I love you".
- You have a drawer at their place.
- If you have a toothbrush at their place.
