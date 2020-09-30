Are You Really In A Relationship??

How to tell if you and your partner are "official"

September 30, 2020
Relationship
A new survey asked what counts as "being in a relationship".

More than 50% of people say if you answer “yes” to the following, you are in a relationship.

 

  • You refer to them as your partner.
  • Dating for six months or more.
  •  You've agreed not to date other people.
  •  If you call them your boyfriend or girlfriend.
  • You've both said "I love you".
  • You have a drawer at their place.
  • If you have a toothbrush at their place.

 

