Are You Really In A Relationship??

A new survey asked what counts as "being in a relationship".

More than 50% of people say if you answer “yes” to the following, you are in a relationship.

You refer to them as your partner.

Dating for six months or more.

You've agreed not to date other people.

If you call them your boyfriend or girlfriend.

You've both said "I love you".

You have a drawer at their place.

If you have a toothbrush at their place.

To see more results click here.