Coutry Stars React To The Nashville Tornado

Nashville was hit by tornado last night after severe storms moved through the area. There are reports of widespread damage and multiple deaths. After waking up to the destruction our country artists are reacting to the news.

We ducked around this cell and landed at john tune airport around 11:30 last night. Glad we landed when we did. Wouldn’t have been good an hour later. It was the cell that turned into the tornado. Lot of people lost their homes. No one comes together as a city like Nashville does pic.twitter.com/qvCjrYNu0x — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) March 3, 2020

Oh nashville. -- very sad morning. how do we start to help? point me in the right direction and let’s start helping and healing. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) March 3, 2020

Thanks for all the calls & well wishes. We are ok. Prayers for all of NASHVILLE & surrounding areas this morning. Ready to help in the devastation. — Chris Janson (@janson_chris) March 3, 2020

Lots of friends and neighbors in Twang Town. We'll help where we can. Condolences to those who lost friends and loved ones. RD pic.twitter.com/rfLtRcyAml — RONNIE DUNN (@RonnieDunn) March 3, 2020

The tornado must have missed our block by an inch because we are alright but I am so depleted looking at the damage that has happened to our beautiful city. There are so many people in the streets helping already, though. Thinking of those who lost their loved ones + homes. pic.twitter.com/pv2VPCafhc — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 3, 2020

We are ok. I’m in New York and Maren and our house are fine, but our neighborhood is not. Places we have loved for many years don’t look like they are there any more. We are so thankful and devastated at the same time. — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) March 3, 2020

I’m thankful for the well wishes here in Nashville from everyone. There are people that have lost loved ones and their homes. We as NASHVILLE will stand together and help anyone and everyone in need. That’s why I’m proud to live here and call it home. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) March 3, 2020

Praying for Nashville this morning -- — Scotty McCreery (@ScottyMcCreery) March 3, 2020

We are thankful our family is safe, but our hearts are breaking for those affected. pic.twitter.com/8CxoF3iaDN — Brett Young (@BrettYoungMusic) March 3, 2020

This is so tragic, but this is so beautiful. Praying for our city & all of those affected by last nights tornados. ♥️-- pic.twitter.com/mHoiAMRTLx — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) March 3, 2020

Our hearts are broken for all those affected by the storms. Nashville is in our thoughts and prayers. - Matt McAllister, Emily Raines, and Slow Joe