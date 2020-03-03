Coutry Stars React To The Nashville Tornado

March 3, 2020
 Nashville was hit by tornado last night after severe storms moved through the area. There are reports of widespread damage and multiple deaths. After waking up to the destruction our country artists are reacting to the news.

 

 

 

My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in the Nashville area affected by the tornado last night. Even if the tornado didn’t hit our personal space, we are all affected because we are Nashvillians. My heart hurts for Nashville this morning. #sendingprayers

A post shared by Reba (@reba) on

 

 

Our hearts are broken for all those affected by the storms. Nashville is in our thoughts and prayers. - Matt McAllister, Emily Raines, and Slow Joe

 

Nashville
country artist

