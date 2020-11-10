Dick's Drive-In Restaurants offer free meals to Veterans on Veterans Day

It would be impossible to ever fully express the deep gratitude we have for the men and women who serve in our Armed Forces and protect our freedoms, but on Veterans Day, it's even more important to recognize their sacrifices.

Dick's Drive-In Restaurants is doing just that, and will be saying thank you with free meals for Veterans.

If you or someone you know is a Veteran, please help spread the word! Dick's will be giving any burger, fries, medium drink and 2 condiments FREE to Veterans who are in uniform, fatigues, or present military ID.

Dick's will also be selling limited edition Veterans Day hoodies at their Queen Anne location only, and once they're gone, they're gone!

Thank you, Veterans, for your service and sacrifice! We hope you know how much you are appreciated every day of the year, and especially on Veterans Day!