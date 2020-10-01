Dick's Drive-In's Top 5 Food Truck Cities: Bellevue, Bellingham, Everett, Renton & West Seattle

The votes are in, and the cities have been named!

Coming to a city near you is the traveling Dick's Drive-In Food Truck.

On top of this announcement, the Seattle restaurant unveiled that a new location will be coming to the Eastside, and you can be a part of the search! Send your favorite Eastside city or a property you have in mind here!

Happy Adventuring (from a safe social distance),

Emily Raines

It's time to give it a try... tell your smart speaker to "play 100.7 The Wolf" and listen to The Wolf at home!