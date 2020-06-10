Did FGL Rip Off Kane Brown??

When you first heard Florida Georgia Line’s latest single “I Love My Country”, did it sound familiar? If you thought it sounded just like Kane Brown’s “Short Skirt Weather” you aren’t alone. “Short Skirt Weather” was on Kane’s 2018 album.

A YouTuber, who calls himself Sir Mashalot, posted a comparison of the two songs and you can definitely hear the similarities.

Video of Sir Mashalot: Florida Georgia Line- Melody Theft?

Kane and two of his co-writers were added to the list of songwriters for "I Love My Country" so it looks like FGL thought it sounded the same too.