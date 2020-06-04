Find Your Grilled Cheese Movie

June 4, 2020
Grilled Cheese
A "grilled cheese movie" was a term that the blog The MarySue came up with. It is a movie or show that makes you feel comfort like a grilled cheese sandwich did when you were home sick from school. In light of current events we thought we all could use a good grilled cheese recommendation. Here are what the Morning Wolfpack came up with...

 

MOVIES:

  • Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory - Mandy from Mount Vernon
  • Homeward Bound – Rich from Edmonds
  • The Sound of Music
  • Steel Magnolias - Rhonda
  • Mrs Doubtfire
  • The Parent Trap (with Lindsay Lohan) – Kelly in Tacoma
  • The Mighty Ducks – Adam from Stanwood
  • Dirty Dancing - Heather in Puyallup
  • Mary Poppins
  • The Sandlot - James in Issaquah
  • Man on Fire
  • Twister - Jacie from Marysville
  • Labyrinth
  • A Nightmare On Elm Street 4 - Daniel in Tacoma
  • Ferris Bueller's Day Off
  • The Blindside - Barb from Bremerton
  • Wizard of Oz
  • Spaceballs - Belfair Bruce
  • Hitchhikers guide to the galaxy- Belfair Bruce
  • Stand By Me
  • The Harry Potter series - Amanda
  • Dead Poets Society
  • Grease - Kirk from Kent
  • Princess Bride
  • The Die Hard series - Sean from Granite Falls
  • E.T. – Matt McAllister
  • Little Mermaid – Emily Raines
  • The Goonies – Slow Joe

 

 

SHOWS:

  • Little House on the Prairie
  • Roseanne
  • Mama’s Family
  • Price Is Right
  • Married With Children
  • Friends
  • Golden Girls
