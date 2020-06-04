Find Your Grilled Cheese Movie
June 4, 2020
A "grilled cheese movie" was a term that the blog The MarySue came up with. It is a movie or show that makes you feel comfort like a grilled cheese sandwich did when you were home sick from school. In light of current events we thought we all could use a good grilled cheese recommendation. Here are what the Morning Wolfpack came up with...
MOVIES:
- Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory - Mandy from Mount Vernon
- Homeward Bound – Rich from Edmonds
- The Sound of Music
- Steel Magnolias - Rhonda
- Mrs Doubtfire
- The Parent Trap (with Lindsay Lohan) – Kelly in Tacoma
- The Mighty Ducks – Adam from Stanwood
- Dirty Dancing - Heather in Puyallup
- Mary Poppins
- The Sandlot - James in Issaquah
- Man on Fire
- Twister - Jacie from Marysville
- Labyrinth
- A Nightmare On Elm Street 4 - Daniel in Tacoma
- Ferris Bueller's Day Off
- The Blindside - Barb from Bremerton
- Wizard of Oz
- Spaceballs - Belfair Bruce
- Hitchhikers guide to the galaxy- Belfair Bruce
- Stand By Me
- The Harry Potter series - Amanda
- Dead Poets Society
- Grease - Kirk from Kent
- Princess Bride
- The Die Hard series - Sean from Granite Falls
- E.T. – Matt McAllister
- Little Mermaid – Emily Raines
- The Goonies – Slow Joe
SHOWS:
- Little House on the Prairie
- Roseanne
- Mama’s Family
- Price Is Right
- Married With Children
- Friends
- Golden Girls