Find Your Grilled Cheese Movie

A "grilled cheese movie" was a term that the blog The MarySue came up with. It is a movie or show that makes you feel comfort like a grilled cheese sandwich did when you were home sick from school. In light of current events we thought we all could use a good grilled cheese recommendation. Here are what the Morning Wolfpack came up with...

MOVIES:

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory - Mandy from Mount Vernon

Homeward Bound – Rich from Edmonds

The Sound of Music

Steel Magnolias - Rhonda

Mrs Doubtfire

The Parent Trap (with Lindsay Lohan) – Kelly in Tacoma

The Mighty Ducks – Adam from Stanwood

Dirty Dancing - Heather in Puyallup

Mary Poppins

The Sandlot - James in Issaquah

Man on Fire

Twister - Jacie from Marysville

Labyrinth

A Nightmare On Elm Street 4 - Daniel in Tacoma

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

The Blindside - Barb from Bremerton

Wizard of Oz

Spaceballs - Belfair Bruce

Hitchhikers guide to the galaxy- Belfair Bruce

Stand By Me

The Harry Potter series - Amanda

Dead Poets Society

Grease - Kirk from Kent

Princess Bride

The Die Hard series - Sean from Granite Falls

E.T. – Matt McAllister

Little Mermaid – Emily Raines

The Goonies – Slow Joe

SHOWS: