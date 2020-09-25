Free vaccination clinics for pets offered throughout the Seattle area this weekend
Pet food and supply donations will be available at each site
The past few months have proven to be challenging for almost everyone, and that includes pet owners who may be struggling to keep up with regular veterinary care for their animals.
A coalition of veterinary clinics and animal care providers are holding the first ever, multi-site vaccination effort known as One Health Clinic. This Saturday, September 26th from 1pm-4pm, they'll be helping people experiencing homelessness or who are low income with access to pet food and veterinary care for their beloved animal companions.
Here is a list of the participating providers:
Seattle Humane
Umpqua Bank Parking Lot
146 W 2nd St, North Bend
Doney Coe Pet Clinic
Trupanion Parking Lot (off 5th)
6100 4th Ave S, Seattle
One Health Clinic
North Highlands Neighborhood Center
3000 NE 16th St, Renton
Rainier Animal Fund
Beach Veterinary Hospital
9238 Rainier Ave S, Seattle
Regional Animal Services of King County
Accesso ShoWare Center Parking Lot
625 West James Street, Kent
Health and safety is a key priority for these events, so strict adherence to mask wearing, physical distancing, and hand sanitizing is expected.
Please help spread the word, as these organizations aim to provide critical veterinary care to the animals who need it most during these unprecedented times.