Free vaccination clinics for pets offered throughout the Seattle area this weekend

The past few months have proven to be challenging for almost everyone, and that includes pet owners who may be struggling to keep up with regular veterinary care for their animals.

A coalition of veterinary clinics and animal care providers are holding the first ever, multi-site vaccination effort known as One Health Clinic. This Saturday, September 26th from 1pm-4pm, they'll be helping people experiencing homelessness or who are low income with access to pet food and veterinary care for their beloved animal companions.

Here is a list of the participating providers:

Seattle Humane

Umpqua Bank Parking Lot

146 W 2nd St, North Bend

Doney Coe Pet Clinic

Trupanion Parking Lot (off 5th)

6100 4th Ave S, Seattle

One Health Clinic

North Highlands Neighborhood Center

3000 NE 16th St, Renton

Rainier Animal Fund

Beach Veterinary Hospital

9238 Rainier Ave S, Seattle

Regional Animal Services of King County

Accesso ShoWare Center Parking Lot

625 West James Street, Kent

Health and safety is a key priority for these events, so strict adherence to mask wearing, physical distancing, and hand sanitizing is expected.

Please help spread the word, as these organizations aim to provide critical veterinary care to the animals who need it most during these unprecedented times.