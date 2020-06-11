Garth Brooks To Host Concert At Drive-In Theaters

June 11, 2020
Garth Brooks

© Larry McCormack / The Tennessean, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Artists

Garth Brooks announced that he will host a concert event at 300 drive-in theaters across North America on June 27. Tickets go on sale next Friday (6/19) at ticketmaster.com.  It will cost $100, which accounts for one passenger car or SUV.

 

 

 

Garth Brooks

