Garth Brooks To Host Concert At Drive-In Theaters
June 11, 2020
Garth Brooks announced that he will host a concert event at 300 drive-in theaters across North America on June 27. Tickets go on sale next Friday (6/19) at ticketmaster.com. It will cost $100, which accounts for one passenger car or SUV.
For ONE NIGHT ONLY a special Garth Brooks concert JUST FOR DRIVE-IN THEATERS across America! Tickets ON SALE 6/19 at 12pm ET! #GarthDriveIn -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/Qw1U7btiyd— Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) June 11, 2020
JUST ANNOUNCED: Garth Brooks to host concert event at 300 drive-in theaters in North America! https://t.co/KcGjMEDgWu pic.twitter.com/Zw7xS6SG7K— Good Morning America (@GMA) June 11, 2020