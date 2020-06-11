Garth Brooks To Host Concert At Drive-In Theaters

Garth Brooks announced that he will host a concert event at 300 drive-in theaters across North America on June 27. Tickets go on sale next Friday (6/19) at ticketmaster.com. It will cost $100, which accounts for one passenger car or SUV.

For ONE NIGHT ONLY a special Garth Brooks concert JUST FOR DRIVE-IN THEATERS across America! Tickets ON SALE 6/19 at 12pm ET! #GarthDriveIn -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/Qw1U7btiyd — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) June 11, 2020