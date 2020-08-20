Ginger Juice Recipe

My wife has started making what we call ‘Ginger Juice’. She found it on Instagram. This juice is supposed to act as an appetite suppressant, anti-inflammatory and has lots of antioxidants and vitamin c.

RECIPE:

3 cups cold water

2 tbsp raw apple cider vinegar

1 whole lemon (peeled)

65-85 g frozen organic berries of choice (we prefer strawberries)

1 knob fresh ginger, thumb sized (peeled)

1 small knob fresh turmeric, half thumb sized, (peeled) (can substitute with ¼-1/2 tsp powdered)

½ - 1 tsp cinnamon

2-3 full droppers liquid Stevia

Few dashes of black pepper after blending

Blend on the highest power for about a minute or until there are no chunks.

Serve chilled or over ice.

** We typically double the recipe each time we make it.

Enjoy!

- Matt McAllister