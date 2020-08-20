Ginger Juice Recipe

August 20, 2020
Ginger juice
Wolf Blog

My wife has started making what we call ‘Ginger Juice’. She found it on Instagram. This juice is supposed to act as an appetite suppressant, anti-inflammatory and has lots of antioxidants and vitamin c.

RECIPE:

  • 3 cups cold water
  • 2 tbsp raw apple cider vinegar
  • 1 whole lemon (peeled)
  • 65-85 g frozen organic berries of choice (we prefer strawberries)
  • 1 knob fresh ginger, thumb sized (peeled)
  • 1 small knob fresh turmeric, half thumb sized, (peeled) (can substitute with ¼-1/2 tsp powdered)
  • ½ - 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 2-3 full droppers liquid Stevia
  • Few dashes of black pepper after blending

 

Blend on the highest power for about a minute or until there are no chunks.

Serve chilled or over ice.

** We typically double the recipe each time we make it.

Enjoy!

- Matt McAllister

taste test

