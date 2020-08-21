Ginger Juice Taste Test
August 21, 2020
The 'Ginger Juice' taste test!
RECIPE:
- 3 cups cold water
- 2 tbsp raw apple cider vinegar
- 1 whole lemon (peeled)
- 65-85 g frozen organic berries of choice (we prefer strawberries)
- 1 knob fresh ginger, thumb sized (peeled)
- 1 small knob fresh turmeric, half thumb sized, (peeled) (can substitute with ¼-1/2 tsp powdered)
- ½ - 1 tsp cinnamon
- 2-3 full droppers liquid Stevia
- Few dashes of black pepper after blending
Blend on the highest power for about a minute or until there are no chunks.
Serve chilled or over ice.
** We typically double the recipe each time we make it.
Enjoy!
- Matt McAllister