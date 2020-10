Fruity Pebbles are headed to the candy aisle. They are now in a new candy bar already being spotted in Walmart.

They have a white creme or chocolate base with cereal pieces mixed in and come in king size. To me they look like a white chocolate crunch bar. If you happen to get your hands on one, let me know how they are.

- Emily Raines