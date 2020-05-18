How Much Chicken Was Eaten During The Chick-fil-A Challenge?

After eating at Chick-fil-A for 115 days you end up eating a lot of different menu items. So just how many chicken sandwiches did I eat?

Orders of French fries – 24

Original Chicken sandwich – 22

Chicken Biscuits – 17

Chicken Breakfast Burritos – 13

Chicken Egg and Cheese Biscuit - 10

Yogurt Parfaits -9

Chicken Egg and Cheese Bagel – 6

Orders of Hash Browns - 6

Chicken Nuggets - 5

Grilled Chicken Sandwich – 5

Milkshake – 5

Salad – 5

Frosted Lemonade - 5

Chicken Noodle Soup – 3

Chicken Hash Brown Bowl – 2

Mac and Cheese – 1

Kale Side Salad – 1

Grilled Chicken Wrap – 1

Chicken Minis – 1

Chicken Parmesan Meal Kit – 1

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade – 1

Chocolate Chip Cookie - 1

Ranch, Chick-fil-A Sauce, Polynesian Sauce – too many to count