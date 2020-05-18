How Much Chicken Was Eaten During The Chick-fil-A Challenge?

May 18, 2020
After eating at Chick-fil-A for 115 days you end up eating a lot of different menu items. So just how many chicken sandwiches did I eat?

 

  • Orders of French fries – 24
  • Original Chicken sandwich – 22
  • Chicken Biscuits – 17
  • Chicken Breakfast Burritos – 13
  • Chicken Egg and Cheese Biscuit - 10
  • Yogurt Parfaits -9
  • Chicken Egg and Cheese Bagel – 6
  • Orders of Hash Browns - 6
  • Chicken Nuggets - 5
  • Grilled Chicken Sandwich – 5
  • Milkshake – 5
  • Salad – 5
  • Frosted Lemonade - 5
  • Chicken Noodle Soup – 3
  • Chicken Hash Brown Bowl – 2
  • Mac and Cheese – 1
  • Kale Side Salad – 1
  • Grilled Chicken Wrap – 1
  • Chicken Minis – 1
  • Chicken Parmesan Meal Kit – 1
  • Frozen Strawberry Lemonade – 1
  • Chocolate Chip Cookie - 1
  • Ranch, Chick-fil-A Sauce, Polynesian Sauce – too many to count

 

