How Much Chicken Was Eaten During The Chick-fil-A Challenge?
May 18, 2020
After eating at Chick-fil-A for 115 days you end up eating a lot of different menu items. So just how many chicken sandwiches did I eat?
- Orders of French fries – 24
- Original Chicken sandwich – 22
- Chicken Biscuits – 17
- Chicken Breakfast Burritos – 13
- Chicken Egg and Cheese Biscuit - 10
- Yogurt Parfaits -9
- Chicken Egg and Cheese Bagel – 6
- Orders of Hash Browns - 6
- Chicken Nuggets - 5
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich – 5
- Milkshake – 5
- Salad – 5
- Frosted Lemonade - 5
- Chicken Noodle Soup – 3
- Chicken Hash Brown Bowl – 2
- Mac and Cheese – 1
- Kale Side Salad – 1
- Grilled Chicken Wrap – 1
- Chicken Minis – 1
- Chicken Parmesan Meal Kit – 1
- Frozen Strawberry Lemonade – 1
- Chocolate Chip Cookie - 1
- Ranch, Chick-fil-A Sauce, Polynesian Sauce – too many to count