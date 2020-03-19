It’s time to get your Christmas lights back out!

Christmas lights spread cheer and show there is still light and hope. Putting them up is an activity that can easily be done while social distancing. You can also have the kids get involved and keep them entertained. Some people are taking it a step further and putting their Christmas trees back up. Whether you decide to go only exterior or full out decorations, this is a great idea!

If you just can’t get yourself in the Christmas spirit, Hallmark is here to help. This weekend they are hosting a Christmas movie marathon. It begins tomorrow (3/20) at noon and continues through Sunday night.

