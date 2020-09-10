Join The Wolfpack In Suicide Prevention

We have joined a community of people from hundreds of cities across the country in support of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.

Please join our team! It's free to join just click here. The Wolfpack team will be walking .7 miles to show our support. You can walk in your neighborhood, on a hiking trail, on the treadmill, with friends and family or by yourself. You decide what's best for you! Just take a picture with a sign saying " I Walk with The Wolfpack for _________". Fill in who you are walking for; whether it's yourself, a loved one, or just to support your community. Tag @SeattleWolf on social media so we can repost.

If you would like to donate, you can do that here.

Thank you for helping us spread love, support and suicide awareness.