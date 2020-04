You can get your kids excited for bedtime with the Disney Bedtime Hotline

Make bedtime magical, with help from @shopDisney. ✨ Today to 4/30, you & your family can call 1-877-7-MICKEY to hear a sleepy time message from Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, & Goofy. To create more Disney Magic Moments at home, visit https://t.co/eURGDeWwrk. #DisneyMagicMoments pic.twitter.com/zZ2RpUytuE — Disney (@Disney) April 17, 2020