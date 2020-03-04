Marshmallow Crocs?

Peeps season is officially here!

Hop over to Crocs online and retail stores to find some shoes you'll need for all the “peeps” in your life! #PEEPSxCROCS are now live!

@peepsbrand https://t.co/rwnCoJDKZA pic.twitter.com/GraYv9uHQQ — Crocs Shoes (@Crocs) March 3, 2020

You can now wear the Easter treat on your feet. Peeps has teamed with Crocs for a limited-edition PEEPS x Crocs Classic Clog collaboration. The adult sizes come in three bright spring colors; blue, pink and yellow. Children sizes only come in yellow. They are all coated with a sugar-like texture so they feel like the candy. They also come with 3D Jibbitz charms shaped as the iconic marshmallow candy. If you want to go a little less flashy, 2D Chick and Bunny Jibbitz charms are also available to buy separately.

Download the RADIO.COM app for your smart phone and “favorite” 100.7 The Wolf.