Marshmallow Crocs?

March 4, 2020
Peeps season is officially here!

You can now wear the Easter treat on your feet. Peeps has teamed with Crocs for a limited-edition PEEPS x Crocs Classic Clog collaboration. The adult sizes come in three bright spring colors; blue, pink and yellow. Children sizes only come in yellow. They are all coated with a sugar-like texture so they feel like the candy. They also come with 3D Jibbitz charms shaped as the iconic marshmallow candy. If you want to go a little less flashy, 2D Chick and Bunny Jibbitz charms are also available to buy separately.

 

