Matt's "Famous" Beet Burgers

Have you ever eaten something at a restaurant and thought “I can make that!”? That’s what I said after I had my first beet burger. It was so delicious I wanted to be able to eat it all the time at home. I decided to do some research. Thanks to Seattle Urban Farm Company for the recipe. After finding their website I got to work. The first time I tried to change the recipe a little. Epic fail! Now I follow it exactly, except for the cheese.

A post shared by Seattle Wolf (@seattlewolf) on Jun 18, 2020 at 6:02am PDT

It has taken me a few times to perfect it but now I am in love. They might not look great but trust me they taste great.

Once your burgers are done, treat like a regular hamburger. I prefer mine with spicy mustard and avocado on a bun.

Enjoy!

- Matt McAllister