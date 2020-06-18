Matt's "Famous" Beet Burgers
June 18, 2020
Have you ever eaten something at a restaurant and thought “I can make that!”? That’s what I said after I had my first beet burger. It was so delicious I wanted to be able to eat it all the time at home. I decided to do some research. Thanks to Seattle Urban Farm Company for the recipe. After finding their website I got to work. The first time I tried to change the recipe a little. Epic fail! Now I follow it exactly, except for the cheese.
It has taken me a few times to perfect it but now I am in love. They might not look great but trust me they taste great.
Once your burgers are done, treat like a regular hamburger. I prefer mine with spicy mustard and avocado on a bun.
Enjoy!
- Matt McAllister