More Healthy and Easy Whole 30 Recipes

My Whole 30 trip is almost complete! Tomorrow is day 30. However, I’ve had such a good experience I will continue to do it 6 days a week, with a cheat day. Here are some of the best recipes I found in the past week.

WHOLE 30 SLOW COOKER PORK CARNITAS – These were by far my favorite meal all month!!! We topped our tacos with onions, cilantro, and avocado. I think what made these so good was the tortillas. We used Cassava and Coconut Tortillas found at PCC.

BBQ CHICKEN STUFFED SWEET POTATOES – Andrew really enjoyed these. I used Primal Kitchen Classic BBQ Sauce and it was too spicy for me. I can’t handle any spice. For my potato I used plain shredded chicken and put some Sir Kensington’s Ranch and it was delicious.

WHOLE30 CHICKEN BROCCOLI CASSEROLE – This was very good. The best part was the alfredo sauce. It was super easy to make and taste just like regular alfredo sauce.

Now that I have gone almost 30 days on Whole 30 I do feel a lot healthier. I also feel like I have lost some weight. I will step on the scale tomorrow and find out if I have and how much. Bottom line, I'm so glad I did Whole 30. It was easier than I thought it would be and made me more conscious about what I eat.

For more recipe recommendations click here.

- Emily Raines

