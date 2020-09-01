MWP Opinions On The CMA Nominations
Congrats to all the CMA Nominees. Can’t wait to see who wins.
Some notables about this year’s nominations….
- Miranda has the most nominees with 7, making her the most nominated woman in the awards history.
- We are super excited to see TWO women up for Entertainer of the year.
- There are THREE females up for new artist!
- Also excited to see our girl Gabby Barrett up for 2 awards!
- Some artists we were surprised/sad to see left off the ballot…
- Luke Bryan
- Kane Brown
- Blake Shelton
- Jason Aldean
- Dierks Bentley
- Kelsea Ballerini
last time this happened, I wrote homecoming queen the next day about the feeling. something beautiful will undoubtedly come from the current disappointment. nonetheless, congratulations to my friends & peers that got nominations. proud to be a part of the country family, always.— Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) September 1, 2020
Here is the full list of nominees:
Entertainer Of The Year
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Carrie Underwood
- Keith Urban
Single Of The Year
- “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
- “Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs
- “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
- “The Bones” – Maren Morris
- “I Hope” – Gabby Barrett
Album Of The Year
- Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi
- Never Will – Ashley McBryde
- Old Dominion – Old Dominion
- What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs
- Wildcard – Miranda Lambert
Song Of The Year
- “Bluebird” – Written by Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert, recorded by Miranda Lambert
- “The Bones” – Written by Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz, recorded by Maren Morris
- “Even Though I’m Leaving” – Written by Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher, recorded by Luke Combs
- “I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Written by Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton, recorded by Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
- “More Hearts Than Mine” – Written by Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland, recorded by Ingrid Andress
Female Vocalist Of The Year
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Maren Morris
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist Of The Year
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
Vocal Group Of The Year
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- Rascal Flatts
Vocal Duo Of The Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
Musical Event Of The Year
- “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber) Producer: Dan Smyers
- “Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban Producer: Dann Huff
- “The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier Producer: Greg Kurstin
- “Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack) Producer: Jay Joyce
- “I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice Producer: busbee
Music Video Of The Year
- “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber) Director: Patrick Tracy
- “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert Director: Trey Fanjoy
- “Homemade” – Jake Owen Director: Justin Clough
- “I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice Director: Sam Siske
- “Second One To Know” – Chris Stapleton Director: David Coleman
New Artist Of The Year
- Jimmie Allen
- Ingrid Andress
- Gabby Barrett
- Carly Pearce
- Morgan Wallen