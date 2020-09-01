MWP Opinions On The CMA Nominations

September 1, 2020
Congrats to all the CMA Nominees. Can’t wait to see who wins.

 

Some notables about this year’s nominations….

- Miranda has the most nominees with 7, making her the most nominated woman in the awards history.

- We are super excited to see TWO women up for Entertainer of the year.

- There are THREE females up for new artist!

- Also excited to see our girl Gabby Barrett up for 2 awards!

- Some artists we were surprised/sad to see left off the ballot…

  • Luke Bryan
  • Kane Brown
  • Blake Shelton
  • Jason Aldean
  • Dierks Bentley
  • Kelsea Ballerini

 

Here is the full list of nominees:

Entertainer Of The Year

  • Eric Church
  • Luke Combs
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Keith Urban

Single Of The Year

  • “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
  • “Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs
  • “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
  • “The Bones” – Maren Morris
  • “I Hope” – Gabby Barrett
     

Album Of The Year

  • Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi
  • Never Will – Ashley McBryde
  • Old Dominion – Old Dominion
  • What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs
  • Wildcard – Miranda Lambert

Song Of The Year

  • “Bluebird” – Written by Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert, recorded by Miranda Lambert
  • “The Bones” – Written by Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz, recorded by Maren Morris
  • “Even Though I’m Leaving” – Written by Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher, recorded by Luke Combs
  • “I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Written by Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton, recorded by Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
  • “More Hearts Than Mine” – Written by Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland, recorded by Ingrid Andress

Female Vocalist Of The Year

  • Miranda Lambert
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Maren Morris
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist Of The Year

  • Eric Church
  • Luke Combs
  • Thomas Rhett
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Keith Urban

Vocal Group Of The Year

  • Lady A
  • Little Big Town
  • Midland
  • Old Dominion
  • Rascal Flatts

Vocal Duo Of The Year

  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Maddie & Tae

Musical Event Of The Year

  • “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber) Producer: Dan Smyers
  • “Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban Producer: Dann Huff
  • “The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier Producer: Greg Kurstin
  • “Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack) Producer: Jay Joyce
  • “I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice Producer: busbee

Music Video Of The Year

  • “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber) Director: Patrick Tracy
  • “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert Director: Trey Fanjoy
  • “Homemade” – Jake Owen Director: Justin Clough
  • “I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice Director: Sam Siske
  • “Second One To Know” – Chris Stapleton Director: David Coleman

New Artist Of The Year

  • Jimmie Allen
  • Ingrid Andress
  • Gabby Barrett
  • Carly Pearce
  • Morgan Wallen

 

