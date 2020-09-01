MWP Opinions On The CMA Nominations

Congrats to all the CMA Nominees. Can’t wait to see who wins.

Some notables about this year’s nominations….

- Miranda has the most nominees with 7, making her the most nominated woman in the awards history.

- We are super excited to see TWO women up for Entertainer of the year.

- There are THREE females up for new artist!

- Also excited to see our girl Gabby Barrett up for 2 awards!

- Some artists we were surprised/sad to see left off the ballot…

Luke Bryan

Kane Brown

Blake Shelton

Jason Aldean

Dierks Bentley

Kelsea Ballerini

last time this happened, I wrote homecoming queen the next day about the feeling. something beautiful will undoubtedly come from the current disappointment. nonetheless, congratulations to my friends & peers that got nominations. proud to be a part of the country family, always. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) September 1, 2020

Here is the full list of nominees:

Entertainer Of The Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Single Of The Year

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

“The Bones” – Maren Morris

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett



Album Of The Year

Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi

Never Will – Ashley McBryde

Old Dominion – Old Dominion

What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs

Wildcard – Miranda Lambert

Song Of The Year

“Bluebird” – Written by Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert, recorded by Miranda Lambert

“The Bones” – Written by Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz, recorded by Maren Morris

“Even Though I’m Leaving” – Written by Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher, recorded by Luke Combs

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Written by Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton, recorded by Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

“More Hearts Than Mine” – Written by Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland, recorded by Ingrid Andress

Female Vocalist Of The Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist Of The Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group Of The Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Vocal Duo Of The Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Musical Event Of The Year

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber) Producer: Dan Smyers

“Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban Producer: Dann Huff

“The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier Producer: Greg Kurstin

“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack) Producer: Jay Joyce

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice Producer: busbee

Music Video Of The Year

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber) Director: Patrick Tracy

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert Director: Trey Fanjoy

“Homemade” – Jake Owen Director: Justin Clough

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice Director: Sam Siske

“Second One To Know” – Chris Stapleton Director: David Coleman

New Artist Of The Year